U.S. junk bond yields hit new lows, returns soar

Junk-bond yields hit a two-year low of 5.43% as returns advanced to a 2019 peak of 12.049%, their best showing since 2016, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.

The debt gained for 13 straight sessions, its longest run since April.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) had a combined inflow of $144M on Monday after a $579M inflow on Friday.

via Bloomberg.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, HYT, KIO, ACP, JQC, DHY, ARDC