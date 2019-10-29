U.S. junk bond yields hit new lows, returns soar

Junk-bond yields hit a two-year low of 5.43% as returns advanced to a 2019 peak of 12.049%, their best showing since 2016, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.
The debt gained for 13 straight sessions, its longest run since April.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) had a combined inflow of $144M on Monday after a $579M inflow on Friday.
via Bloomberg.
