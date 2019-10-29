KeyBanc thinks Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report U.S. same-store sales growth of 5% to top the consensus mark of +4.5%.

"We believe Starbucks’ results benefited from improving quick-service industry trends and beverage innovation, including Nitro, which, as of year-end, was likely deployed in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and was supported with TV advertising during the summer months of fiscal third-quarter," write KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez and team.

KeyBanc notes the report from SBUX on China could be key with investors, reminding that Nike and McDonald's saw little backlash from consumers in the region.