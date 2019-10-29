Cummins -5% after cutting guidance again

Oct. 29, 2019
  • Net income of $599M, or $3.83 per diluted share vs. $655M, or $4.05 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Revenue by segment: Engine -11; Distribution +4%; Components -6%; Power Systems +2%.
  • "While we expected to see a moderation of demand in the second half of the year, sales have weakened even faster than we anticipated," said CEO Tom Linebarger.
  • The company now expects 2019 revenue to decline 2%, lower than previous guidance of flat, and expects 2019 EBITDA expected to be 15.9% to 16.3% of sales, compared to prior guidance of 16.25% to 16.75%.
  • CMI -5.6% premarket
  • Q3 results
