Cummins -5% after cutting guidance again
Oct. 29, 2019 7:58 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)CMIBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Net income of $599M, or $3.83 per diluted share vs. $655M, or $4.05 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.
- Revenue by segment: Engine -11; Distribution +4%; Components -6%; Power Systems +2%.
- "While we expected to see a moderation of demand in the second half of the year, sales have weakened even faster than we anticipated," said CEO Tom Linebarger.
- The company now expects 2019 revenue to decline 2%, lower than previous guidance of flat, and expects 2019 EBITDA expected to be 15.9% to 16.3% of sales, compared to prior guidance of 16.25% to 16.75%.
- CMI -5.6% premarket
