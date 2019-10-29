SL Green signs two more leases for One Vanderbilt in Manhattan

SL Green (SLG) signs two leases at One Vanderbilt Ave., its tower in east midtown Manhattan set to open in August 2020.

The tower is now 64% leased.

Alternative investment firm Oak Hill Advisors sign a 15-year, 45,954-square-foot lease covering the entire 16th floor.

Carlyle Group expands its 15-year lease to occupy an additional 33,034 square feet on the entire 34th floor, bringing its total footprint to 160,778 square feet on floors 34 through 38.

Previously: SL Green's One Vanderbilt is ahead of schedule, under budget (Sept. 19)