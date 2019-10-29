Incyte up 5% premarket on Q3 beat

Incyte (INCY) Q3 results: Revenues: $551.6M (+22.7%); Jakafi revenue: $433.4M (+24.7%); Iclusig revenue: $20.6M (+2.5%); Jakavi royalty revenues: $58.4M (+14.7%); Jakavi royalty revenues: $21.6M (+96.4%); Milestone and contract revenues: $17.5M (-12.5%).

Net Income: $128.3M (+339.4%); EPS: $0.59 (+321.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $179M (+104.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.82 (+100.0%).

2019 Guidance: Jakafi sales: $1.65B - 1.68B from $1.61B - 1.65B; Iclusig sales: $90M - 100M (unch).

The top-line results from Phase 3 GRAVITAS-301 and GRAVITAS-309 trials are expected at year end and in 2021, respectively.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

