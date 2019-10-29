Zebra Tech reports revenue miss, in-line outlook
Oct. 29, 2019 8:04 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)ZBRABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA) -0.4% reports mixed Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue with a 4% Y/Y growth.
- Q3 EBITDA was $257M compared to the $252M consensus.
- Adjusted gross margin was 47.7% versus the 47.2% estimate.
- The in-line Q4 guidance has $1.18-1.21B in revenue (consensus: $1.2B) and EPS of $3.55.3.75 (consensus: $3.58).
- ZBRA has begun diversifying the sourcing of most of its U.S. volumes out of China, which is expected to create up to $30M in one-time charges through mid-2020 plus $10-15M of capex.
- Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.