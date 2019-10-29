Final results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate, M72/AS01E (GSK692342), in 3,573 HIV-negative adults in certain African countries showed an overall efficacy rate of 50% during the three-year period following vaccination, comparable to the 54% rate at year 2 reported in September 2018.

The final analysis showed 13 cases of active pulmonary TB developed in the vaccine group over three years compared to 26 cases in the control group.

Additional trials in other populations are next up.