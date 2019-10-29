The Simply Good Foods reports mixed results in Q4
Oct. 29, 2019
- The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reports net sales growth of 28.6% in Q4, primarily driven by volume growth due to increased consumption, or retail takeaway.
- Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 42.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $24.1M.
- After the end of Q4, the Company sold 13,379,205 shares of its common stock at $26.16/share and intends to use the net proceeds to fund in part the Quest Nutrition, LLC acquisition.
- The Company expects FY2020 net sales growth to be at the high end its long-term target of an annual increase of 4% to 6%.
