The Simply Good Foods reports mixed results in Q4

Oct. 29, 2019 8:08 AM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)SMPLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reports net sales growth of 28.6% in Q4, primarily driven by volume growth due to increased consumption, or retail takeaway.
  • Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 42.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $24.1M.
  • After the end of Q4, the Company sold 13,379,205 shares of its common stock at $26.16/share and intends to use the net proceeds to fund in part the Quest Nutrition, LLC acquisition.
  • The Company expects FY2020 net sales growth to be at the high end its long-term target of an annual increase of 4% to 6%.
  • Previously: Simply Good Foods EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.