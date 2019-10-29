Positive margins for Carriage Services in Q3

Carriage Services CSV reported revenue growth of 6.2% Y/Y of 66.13M for Q3.

Segment revenue: Funeral $49.2M (+3.4% Y/Y); Cemetery $12.8M (+15.6% Y/Y) & Financial $3.98M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 7,910 (+6.6% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 6,492 (+7.1% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 1,418 (+4.3% Y/Y).

Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,309 (+6.9% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 1,198 (+8.1% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 111 (-4.3% Y/Y).

Total Funeral Contracts were 8,644 (+6.7% Y/Y).

Total Field EBITDA margin increased 270 bps to 38.9%.

Total Funeral Field EBITDA margin increased 170 bps to 36%.

Total Cemetery Field EBITDA margin increased 750 bps to 34.6%.

Total Financial EBITDA margin increased 20 bps to 89.6%.

Adj. consolidated EBITDA margin increased 110 bps to 25.5%.

Adj. FCF of $12M, an increase of 25.9% Y/Y.

Raised Q4 2019 Outlook: Revenues of $294-300M; EBITDA of $85-88M; Adj. net income of $27-30M; Adj. EPS $1.55-1.65 & FCF of $38-41M.

