Kellogg +3% after key brands shine
Oct. 29, 2019
- Kellogg (NYSE:K) is on watch after Q3 EPS sails past even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.
- The company also slipped past revenue estimates on organic sales growth of 2.4%. In North America, Kellogg points to "consumption growth momentum "in key brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats, and Pop-Tarts.
- "CEO update: "Our reshaped portfolio is doing what it is intended to do, focusing on our higher growth categories and markets. We have revitalized key brands through improved brand-building and enhanced innovation. And, as we move past our heaviest investments and costs, we are on track for delivering gradual improvement in profitability."
- Looking ahead, Kellogg anticipates full-year sales growth to be +1 to +2% year on both a currency-neutral and organic basis.
- Shares of Kellogg are up 3.18% in premarket trading to $62.94.
