Kellogg +3% after key brands shine

Oct. 29, 2019 8:11 AM ETKellogg Company (K)KBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Kellogg (NYSE:K) is on watch after Q3 EPS sails past even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.
  • The company also slipped past revenue estimates on organic sales growth of 2.4%. In North America, Kellogg points to "consumption growth momentum "in key brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats, and Pop-Tarts.
  • "CEO update: "Our reshaped portfolio is doing what it is intended to do, focusing on our higher growth categories and markets. We have revitalized key brands through improved brand-building and enhanced innovation. And, as we move past our heaviest investments and costs, we are on track for delivering gradual improvement in profitability."
  • Looking ahead, Kellogg anticipates full-year sales growth to be +1 to +2% year on both a currency-neutral and organic basis.
  • Shares of Kellogg are up 3.18% in premarket trading to $62.94.
  • Previously: Kellogg EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.