Ingersoll-Rand rises on EPS beat, sticks to guidance

Adjusted continuing EPS of $1.99, up 14% from a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Climate +7%; Industrial +10%.

"Our strong performance in global HVAC is offsetting declines in the Industrial segment’s Compression Technologies and Industrial Products businesses, where we are seeing continued weakness in global short cycle industrial spending," said CEO Michael Lamach. "Balancing these factors, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our full year guidance of approximately $6.40 in adjusted continuing EPS for 2019."

IR +1.6% premarket

Q3 results