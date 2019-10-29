More on Trex's Q3 results

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) reported sales growth of 16.9% Y/Y to $194.55M, with 24% Y/Y increase in Trex Residential Product sales segment.

Trex Commercial Products contributed $12M to consolidated Q3 sales.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 197 bps to 42.4%; and operating margin improved by 480 bps to 28.3%.

SG&A expenses were $27.41M (-2.6% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 14.1% down by 282 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $98.99M, compared to $115.37M a year ago.

4Q19 Outlook: Sales expected to be ~$160M. Company reaffirm expectation for 2H19 consolidated incremental gross margin of ~45% and FY capital spending guidance of $65M to $70M.

