Mastercard Q3 revenue helped by acquisitions, cross-border volume (updated)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.15 easily beats the average analyst estimate of $2.01 and advances from $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net revenue of $4.45B exceeds the consensus estimate of $4.41B and rises 15% Y/Y, with acquisitions accounting for 1 percentage point of the increase.

Other factors fueling the revenue growth are a 20% increase in switched transactions, a 17% increase in cross-border volume on a local currency basis, and growth in Data & Services and Cyber & Intelligence solutions.

Q3 gross dollar volume increases 14%, on a local currency basis, to $1.7T; purchase volume rises 15%.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 59.4% stays even with the year-ago level.

Q3 adjusted operating expenses of $1.81B increases 15% Y/Y.

Q4 outlook: Sees non-GAAP operating expense growth, excluding acquisitions, up in high single digits Y/Y.

For the year, on a non-GAAP, ex-acquisitions, basis sees net revenue growth at high end of low teens and operating expense growth at high end of high single digits.

Mastercard gains 0.9% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

