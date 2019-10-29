IPG Photonics -2.5% on misses, downside view

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) -2.5% reports Q3 misses with sales down 8% Y/Y. The downside Q4 outlook has revenue of $270-300M (consensus: $323.6M) and EPS of $0.55-0.95 (consensus: $1.11).

Q3 gross margin was 46.4% compared to the 48.6% estimate and 54.8% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 22.5% compared to last year's 34.8%.

Materials processing sales dropped 8% Y/Y in the quarter due to lower sales in cutting and 3D printing. Materials processing accounts for 93% of overall revenue.

Earnings call starts at 10 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.