ConocoPhillips posts Q3 earnings beat despite 18% drop in realized price

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +0.7% pre-market after Q3 earnings topped analyst expectations, as an increase in production offset the effects of lower crude prices and higher exploration costs.

COP says Q3 total production excluding Libya rose 7% Y/Y to 1.32B boe/day, adjusted for closed dispositions and acquisitions, with output from the Big 3 unconventionals - the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken shale plays - rising 21% to 379K boe/day.

The company's total realized price was $47.07/boe, 18% lower than the $57.71/boe realized in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower marker prices.

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.3B, and COP incurred $1.7B in capital spending.

COP expects Q4 production of 1.265B-1.305B boe/day.