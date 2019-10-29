GM gains after strong North America performance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports adjusted Q3 EBIT of $2.97B vs. $2.37B.

A huge EBIT tally of $3.02B in North America offset EBIT losses in GM International (-$65M), GM Cruise (-$251M). A strong quarter for full-size trucks and SUV sales lifted the bottom line.

GM says the net labor strike impact to Q3 North America EBIT-adjusted was -$1.0B.

The company churned up automotive free cash flow of $3.76B during the quarter.

Due to changes in the company's transformation plan, GM lowers its 2020 cost savings target to $4.0B to $4.5B. EPS of $4.50 to $4.80 is anticipated. "Our new labor agreement maintains our competitiveness, preserves our operating flexibility and allows us to continue improving our quality and productivity," says CEO Mary Barra.

Shares of GM are up 1.26% premarket to $36.64.

