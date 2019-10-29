Moleculin Bio up 5% premarket on preclinical Annamycin data in AML

Thinly traded nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) perks up 5% premarket on light volume in response to preclinical data on Annamycin in a panel of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cell lines and in both human and mouse AML models developed at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The results were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference in Boston.

Long-term exposure in healthy mice (at least 12 doses to date) to a highly effective weekly dose of 4 mg/kg showed no toxicity.

As few as two doses at this level produced a significant increase in overall survival. In the mouse model, dose-dependent reductions in peripheral blood AML blasts were observed which were correlated to prolonged survival.

Development is ongoing.