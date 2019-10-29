Mixed results at Lindsay

Adjusted net earnings of $0.54, up 29% from a year earlier.

Revenue by segment: Irrigation -28%; Infrastructure +20%.

Backlog of unfilled orders at August 31, 2019 was $55.4M compared with $53.3M a year ago.

"Following a brief commodity price rally in the spring, speculation surrounding production from the U.S. fall harvest has led to fluctuating but generally lower prices. Coupled with uncertainty regarding the outcome of trade negotiations, the near-term outlook for irrigation equipment demand in North America continues to be constrained," said Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) CEO Tim Hassinger. "We expect to see growth in international irrigation overall, led by improvement in Brazil and developing markets."

FQ4 results