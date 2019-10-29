GrubHub targets slashed after misses

Oppenheimer cuts GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from Outperform to Underperform and slashes the target from $91 to $34 after yesterday's earnings report.

Craig-Hallum steps from Buy to Hold and cuts the target from $100 to $40, citing deteriorating trends and increased investment spending.

Yesterday, GRUB reported Q3 misses on both EPS and revenue with downside revenue and EBITDA guidance.

Daily average grubs grew 10% in the quarter, but the company says DAGs started trending noticeably lower in August due to newer customers not generating as many orders as in the past, which GRUB partly blames on "promiscuous" diners using multiple food delivery services.