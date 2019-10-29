National Oilwell says Q3 'strongest cash flow quarter in more than three years'

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) +2.5% pre-market despite swinging to a Q3 loss of $244M loss on $2.1B in revenues, vs. a $1M profit on $2.2B in sales in the year-ago quarter.
NOV blames the loss on non-cash, pre-tax charges of $314M for restructuring costs, mostly attributed to inventory reserves and severance packages for laid off employees.
NOV says Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumped by a third Q/Q to $262M, citing accelerating cost reductions, a favorable revenue shift towards higher margin offshore and aftermarket businesses, and positive project close-out variances.
By segment, Q3 revenues in Wellbore Technologies fell 7% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y to $793M, revenues in Completion & Production Solutions climbed 10% Q/Q but slipped 1% Y/Y to $728M, and revenues in Rig Technologies fell 3% Q/Q but rose 2% Y/Y to $649M.
CEO Clay Williams calls Q3 the company's "strongest cash flow quarter in more than three years," as efforts to more efficiently manage working capital are beginning to make an impact.
