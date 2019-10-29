Rough ride for Ryder after earnings

Ryder (NYSE:R) slides after posting a larger Q3 loss than anticipated.

The company says the conditions in the used vehicle market softened in late Q2 and intensified through Q3, triggering a review and change in residual value estimates to reflect the current downturn and lowered outlook.

"We expect this impact to decline each quarter going forward. Additionally, returns are expected to organically improve as the lease portfolio turns over and underperforming leases signed prior to 2014 exit the fleet," says Ryder CEO Robert Sanchez.

Ryder guides for FY19 EPS of $1.00 to $1.10 from $5.50 to $5.80 prior vs. $5.53 consensus (may not be comparable).

Shares of Ryder are down 4.30% in premarket trading to $52.75.

Previously: Ryder EPS of -$1.49 (Oct. 29)