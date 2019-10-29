NexPoint Hospitality sees closing Condor merger by year end

NexPoint Hospitality Trust and Condor Hospitality (NYSEMKT:CDOR) continue to "actively seek to satisfy customary closing conditions" and expect their merger to be completed sometime in Q4 2019.

Assuming closing of the merger occurs as planned, NHT is targeting estimated 2020 revenue of $150M-170M, estimated net operating income of $57M-64M, estimated funds from operations of $32M-36M, and estimated adjusted FFO of $25M-30M.

NHT expects a number of benefits from the merger including brand and geographic diversification and more exposure extended stay assets with higher occupancy and more stable cash flows.

The merger is expected to almost double NHT's equity value, currently at ~$144M to ~$280M and improve its weighted average interest rate to 4.4% from its current 5.8%.

Average age/renovation, now at 26 years/2 years, is seen improving to 16 years/3 years.

Previously: Condor Hospitality to be bought for $318M (July 22)