Ecolab narrowed earnings outlook for FY2019

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) reports sales rose 3% in Q3, on a constant currency basis.

Product and equipment sales +0.5% and Service and lease sales +8.4%.

Segment sales: Global Industrial: $1.42B (+5%); Global Institutional: $1.36B (+4%); Global Energy: $836.5M (-3%); Other: $242.8M (+7%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 42.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 160 bps to 17.3%.

Q4 Guidance: Adjusted Gross Margin rate: ~42%; SG&A rate: ~25%; Other income and expense: ~$20M; Interest expense, net: ~$50M; Adjusted tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted EPS: $1.64 to $1.74; Diluted shares: ~293M.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted Gross Margin rate: ~42%; SG&A rate: 26% to 27%; Other income and expense: ~$80M; Interest expense, net: ~$195M; Adjusted tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted EPS: $5.80 to $5.90; Diluted shares: ~293M.

