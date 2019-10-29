Hess makes deepwater GoM oil discovery, will tie back to Tubular Bells

Hess (NYSE:HES) announces an oil discovery at the Esox-1 exploration well in Mississippi Canyon in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Esox-1 was drilled in 4,609 ft. of water and encountered 191 net ft. of high quality oil.

Hess says it plans to tie back the new discovery to the Tubular Bells production facilities, which are located just six miles west of the Esox-1 well.

Hess is operator and owns a 57.14% stake in Esox, while Chevron (NYSE:CVX) holds the remaining interest.