BTIG sees Papa John's recovery unfolding

BTIG thinks the new management in place at Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will transform the company over time.

Analyst Peter Saleh says the recovery is unfolding with the help of new management that can pick some of the "low-hanging operational and restaurant margin opportunities" in the near-term while sales recover with the help of new marketing. "We are raising our 2020 EPS and adjusted EBITDA estimates to reflect this outlook and our price target accordingly given our confidence in the turnaround," he adds.

BTIG lifts its price target on Buy-rated Papa John's to $62 vs. the sell-side average PT of $59.91.