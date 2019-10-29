CNX Resources reports surprise Q3 profit, raises production guidance

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) +5% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings estimates and raising full-year production guidance.

CNX says Q3 sales volumes totaled 128B cfe, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total production costs were $1.99/Mcfe, vs. $1.97/Mcfe in the year-earlier quarter; CNX says it used up to three horizontal rigs during the quarter and drilled 15 wells, with two rigs currently in operation, which it expects to run into 2020, along with one frac crew.

CNX now expects FY 2019 production volumes of 530B-540B cfe vs. its prior guidance of 510B-530B cfe, and updates its outlook for FY 2020 production volumes to 535B-565B cfe from 570B-595B cfe previously.

Despite lower natural gas prices since the previous guidance update, CNX expects FY 2019 adjusted EBITDAX to increase due to higher production volumes and lower costs.

In spite of the price decline, CNX increases its 2020 free cash flow guidance to $146M, and expects to grow production and generate "significant" FCF in 2021.