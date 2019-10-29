CommScope -4.3% as Rosenblatt cuts Buy rating

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is 4.3% lower premarket after a downgrade to Neutral at Rosenblatt, from Buy.

That comes amid increasing decentralization in cable, where spending patterns are "even worse than our low expectations."

“We view COMM as exposed to share loss in cable operators from the transition to distributed access architecture,” analyst Ryan Koontz says.

He's cut his price target to $13 from $16, implying 10.5% upside from yesterday's close.

CommScope reports earnings Nov. 7 before the open; it's expected to post EPS of $0.44 on revenues of $2.43B.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.