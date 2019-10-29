Krystal Bio gene therapy KR103 shows durable effect in rare skin blistering disorder

In a final update on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating topical gene therapy bercolagene telserpavec (B-VEC) (formerly KB103) for the treatment of rare inherited skin disorder called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announces a 90% (n=9/10) wound closure rate following an initial administration.

The average duration of wound closure was 113 days (median of 110 days).

One chronic wound, open for over four years, was 42% closed 90 days after initial treatment with B-VEC and completely closed seven days after retreatment and has remained closed for over 100 days.

The results were more significant that those reported in June.