Krystal Bio gene therapy KR103 shows durable effect in rare skin blistering disorder

In a final update on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating topical gene therapy bercolagene telserpavec (B-VEC) (formerly KB103) for the treatment of rare inherited skin disorder called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announces a 90% (n=9/10) wound closure rate following an initial administration.
The average duration of wound closure was 113 days (median of 110 days).
One chronic wound, open for over four years, was 42% closed 90 days after initial treatment with B-VEC and completely closed seven days after retreatment and has remained closed for over 100 days.
The results were more significant that those reported in June.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on KRYS