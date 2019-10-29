Heidrick & Struggles reports weak margins for Q3

Oct. 29, 2019 9:25 AM ETHSIIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Heidrick & Struggles International HSII reports Q3 revenue decrease of 2.9% Y/Y to $182.2M.
  • Executive Search net revenue declined 3.2% Y/Y to $166.5M, with 2.2% increase in Americas $108.9M, Europe $34.8M (-7% Y/Y) and Asia Pacific $22.8M (-18.9% Y/Y).
  • Heidrick Consulting net revenue was +1% Y/Y to $15.7M.
  • Operating margin declined 294 bps to 7.8% and adj. EBITDA margin also declined 100 bps to 13.1%.
  • Cash and marketable securities at Sept. 30, 2019 were $218.9M, where cash position builds throughout the year as bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in Q1.
  • Also, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share payable on Nov. 22, 2019.
  • Q4 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $170-180M.
