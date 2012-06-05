Spanish Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro sends out a mayday, saying that because of the risk...

Jun. 05, 2012 6:03 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Spanish Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro sends out a mayday, saying that because of the risk premium, Spain is shut out of the markets. Montoro adds that the EU should help capitalize the country's banks, departing from PM Mariano Rajoy's line that it doesn't need external help. A big test will come tomorrow, when Spain will try to sell €1B-€2B in bonds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.