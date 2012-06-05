Spanish Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro sends out a mayday, saying that because of the risk...
Jun. 05, 2012 6:03 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Spanish Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro sends out a mayday, saying that because of the risk premium, Spain is shut out of the markets. Montoro adds that the EU should help capitalize the country's banks, departing from PM Mariano Rajoy's line that it doesn't need external help. A big test will come tomorrow, when Spain will try to sell €1B-€2B in bonds.