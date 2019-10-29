Capesize rates fight the tide

The Baltic Dry Index was essentially flat on the day at 1,802 points as higher Capesize rates (+1.4%) offset declines with Panamax (-2.3%), Supramax (-1.7%) and Handysize (-1.6%) rates.

Breakwave Advisors thinks the Capesize market could potentially see a sharp rise in rates on a supply imbalance. "With a large number of ships out of active service due to scrubber installations and with lots of cargo still to be moved, we view such probability higher than otherwise would have been the case. In addition, we expect such trend to spill over into next year, which in turn could potentially prop up the first quarter’s freight market that historically has experienced the lowest rates at any given year," notes the firm.

