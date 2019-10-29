F-35 jet prices for next three years set by Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense announces pricing details for its agreement with Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.2% ) that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7%, which it hopes will encourage other countries to buy warplanes.

LMT executives have said that any country with an F-16 jet, the predecessor to the F-35, is a potential customer.

Yesterday, LMT was awarded a $7B U.S. Navy contract modification for delivery of 114 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the U.S. military as well as foreign military.