Post-earnings swoon for Regis

Regis (NYSE:RGS) falls sharply despite topping sales and EPS estimates with its FQ1 report.

The company reports a comparable sales drop of 1.1% for the quarter. Revenue for the company-owned salone segment was down 30% amid the ongoing conversion to an asset-light franchise model.

Shares of Regis are down 7.99% to $21.19 vs. the 52-week trading range of $14.50 to $23.27. Short interest on RGS is high, which could be add to the volatility during today's session.

