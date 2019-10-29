Waddell & Reed +2.2% as Q3 earnings fall less than feared

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) gains 2.2% after Q3 EPS of 45 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 38 cents.

Declines from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $270.7M beats the consensus of $266.8M; increases slightly from $270.2M in Q2 and falls 8% from $295.1M in the year-ago period.

Q3 total expenses of $230.7M increased 1% Q/Q and fell 2% Y/Y.

Assets under management of $68.8B at quarter-end fell 4% from the previous quarter; net outflows of $2.7B vs. $2.4B in Q2 and $2.0B in the year-ago quarter.

“The quarter remained challenging from a flow perspective, especially within the unaffiliated channel of our asset management business," said CEO Philip J. Sanders. "However, strong expense control, progress in our wealth management business, and the continued strength of our balance sheet provides opportunities to add to and enhance our capabilities as a diversified financial services organization.”

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

