Spruce Point bearish on Hill-Rom; shares down 2%

Spruce Point Management has just released a bearish report on Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC -1.5% ), seeing 25 - 55% downside risk from current levels. Key points:

Poor track record in M&A with many acquisitions now a "fraction" of their initial sizes. Almost all margin expansion due to divesting low-margin businesses and acquiring higher-margin targets. There is no clear path to higher profits without continued M&A, a limited strategy since the company is near its self-imposed leverage limits.

It has exited or divested many of the businesses acquired for a total of ~$3.5B since fiscal 2009. Impairments are not fully written off with over $500M in goodwill and other intangibles still on the balance sheet, representing ~11% of total assets.

Other areas of concern are inflated free cash flow from under-investment in capex, slowing revenue growth from new products and over-aggressive accounting.