Tesla slides after 10-Q drops

Tesla (TSLA -2.5% ) posts its 10-Q with more details on its Q3 results and expectations for the full year. The company anticipates capital expenditures will be "slightly below" $1.5B vs. prior guidance of $1.5B to $2.0B. Tesla also added from its last 10-Q a more cautionary line about uncertainty with macroeconomic factors and the global industry decline.

After diving into the 10-Q, Roth Capital lowers Tesla to a Sell rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $249 to the EV stock. The firm says Tesla's 10-Q indicates that the gross margin gain in Q3 was driven by one-time items such as warranty adjustments. The Seeking Alpha community beat Roth to the punch on that one.