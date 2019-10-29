Stocks start flat after record-setting day

Stocks open with little movement, hugging the flatline in another earnings-filled morning; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

Alphabet ( -1.8% ) missed its Q3 earnings estimates, while Pfizer ( +3.5% ), Merck ( +2.5% ), MasterCard ( -0.1% ) and General Motors ( +5.3% ) all reported better than expected top and bottom lines.

Also, the South China Morning Post that Pres. Trump and President Xi are tentatively set to sign a Phase One trade deal on Nov. 17 "if everything goes smoothly."

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% and Germany's DAX -0.1% but France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.8% .

In the U.S., the energy ( -0.6% ), materials ( -0.5% ) and communication services ( -0.5% ) sectors lag in the early going, while real estate ( +0.4% ), health care ( +0.2% ) and financials ( +0.1% ) trade in positive territory.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.62% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.77.

December WTI crude oil -1.5% to $54.94/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, consumer confidence