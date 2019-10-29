Stocks start flat after record-setting day

Stocks open with little movement, hugging the flatline in another earnings-filled morning; S&P and Dow both +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.2%.
Alphabet (-1.8%) missed its Q3 earnings estimates, while Pfizer (+3.5%), Merck (+2.5%), MasterCard (-0.1%) and General Motors (+5.3%) all reported better than expected top and bottom lines.
Also, the South China Morning Post that Pres. Trump and President Xi are tentatively set to sign a Phase One trade deal on Nov. 17 "if everything goes smoothly."
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% and Germany's DAX -0.1% but France's CAC +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.8%.
In the U.S., the energy (-0.6%), materials (-0.5%) and communication services (-0.5%) sectors lag in the early going, while real estate (+0.4%), health care (+0.2%) and financials (+0.1%) trade in positive territory.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.62% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.77.
December WTI crude oil -1.5% to $54.94/bbl.
Still ahead: pending home sales, consumer confidence
