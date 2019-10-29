Consumer confidence unexpectedly falls, hitting 7-month low

Oct. Consumer Confidence: 125.9 vs. 128.5 consensus and 126.3 in Sept. (revised from 125.1).

Present situation index 172.3 vs. 170.6 prior (revised from 169.0).

Expectations index 94.9 vs. 96.8 prior (revised from 95.8).

“The Present Situation Index improved, but expectations weakened slightly as consumers expressed some concerns about business conditions and job prospects," said the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators Lynn Franco. "However, confidence levels remain high and there are no indications that consumers will curtail their holiday spending.”