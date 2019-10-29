TrueBlue rallies 8.2% post Q3 results

TrueBlue (TBI +8.2% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 6.4% Y/Y to $636.8M.

Q3 overall margin: Gross declined 54 bps to 26.6%; operating increased 42 bps to 4.6%; EBITDA increased 23 bps to 5.6% & adj. EBIDTA declined 21 bps to 6.2%.

“Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, monthly revenue trends were consistent during the quarter and we delivered another quarter of net income per diluted share growth.” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue.

Q4 Outlook: Revenues of $587-612M; EPS of $0.18-0.28 & Adj. EPS of $0.35-0.45.

