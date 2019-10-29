More on Gardner Denver's Q3 results

Gardner Denver (GDI +1% ) reported Q3 revenues of $596.7M a decline of 13.4% Y/Y, and down 11% excluding the impact of FX.

Sales by segments: Industrials $315.9M (-1.3% Y/Y); Energy $208.5M (-30.2% Y/Y); and Materials $72.3M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Orders by segments: Industrials $313M (flat); Energy $205M (-21% Y/Y); and Medical $66M (-10% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 95 bps to 37.1%; and operating margin declined by 486 bps to 12.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $142.2M a decline of 21.9% Y/Y; and margin declined by 260 bps to 23.8%.

Adj. EBITDA by margin: Industrials 22.2% down by 30 bps ; Energy 26.6% down by 520 bps ; and Medical 31% down by 190 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $244.3M, compared to $298.3M a year ago. FCF was $105.1M as compared to $92.5M a year ago.

Company says pending transaction with Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment on track to close by early 2020 with increased confidence in achieving $250M cost synergy target.

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $550M to $570M (prior $610M to $630M); company expects FY19 free cash flow to reported net income conversion to be above 100%, or ~$275M.

