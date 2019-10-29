BP opens lower after stumbling to Q3 loss

BP (BP -2.9% ) starts U.S. trading with sharp losses after reporting its first quarterly loss in more than three years due to a $2.6B one-off charge linked to asset sales.

BP reports Q3 replacement-cost loss - metric similar to the net income figure used by U.S. oil companies - was $351M, compared with a profit of $3.09B in the year-earlier period.

Q3 underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, fell 41% Y/Y to $2.3B from $3.84B but topped a forecast of $1.73B in a company-provided survey of analysts.

BP's Q3 oil and gas production, excluding its share from its stake in Russia's Rosneft, fell 2.5% Y/Y to 2.57M boe/day due to maintenance at several high-margin fields and a two-week disruption to production in the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Barry; BP says Q4 production will improve as maintenance winds down.

The production weakness was offset by a strong performance in refining and chemicals and higher than expected earnings from Rosneft, which helped lower BP's tax rate.

The $2.6B impairment also raised gearing to 36% including leases, well above the company's 20%-30% target range, but BP says the increase should be temporary and gearing should fall to the middle of its target range in 2020 as debt is reduced.