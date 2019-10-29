Prologis fell too much on Liberty deal, Evercore ISI says

Prologis's (PLD +1.2% ) 5.5% decline on Monday in reaction to the REIT's pending acquisition of Liberty Property (NYSE:LPT) was overdone, writes Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa.

The "real upside" from the merger will come from Prologis extracting more rent out of Liberty Property's assets over time, he said; in the past three to four years, LPT has grown ~2% slower than Prologis.

Refinancing some of Liberty Property's debt using cheaper overseas debt may also add to FFO, he writes.

Sakwa boosts price target to $91 from $89.

Sell-Side average rating for Prologis is Outperform (7 Buy, 4 Outperform, 6 Hold.)