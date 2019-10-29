UPS beefs up healthcare network

UPS (UPS +0.8% ) announces major upgrades to its healthcare-dedicated warehouse and distribution network.

The company says it added 1.3M square feet of total distribution space in key U.S. markets.

Cities with expanded healthcare warehouse space include Louisville, Atlanta, Columbus, Reno, Harrisburg and Tracy, California.

UPS also received European Union’s Good Distribution Practice compliance certification for its healthcare operations in France and Germany.

"We align our healthcare distribution network to deliver a broader 1-2 day coverage, giving customers transit time benefits and later pickups they need to provide competitive advantage," notes UPS Global Healthcare VP Dan Gagnon.

Source: Press Release