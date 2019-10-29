TGP RE Finance +1.5% as Q3 net interest income rises 6.5% Q/Q

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) rises 1.5% after reporting Q3 GAAP EPS of 44 cents, a penny more than the average analyst estimate.

Compares with 43 cents in Q2.

Q3 core EPS of 45 cents increased from 44 cents in Q2.

Q3 net interest income of $44.5M rose 6.5% Q/Q due to continued growth of interest-earning assets and net fee income received from loan repayments during the current quarter.

Book value per common share of $19.78 at Sept. 30, 2019 improves from $19.76 at June 30, 2019.

During the quarter TPG RE closed six loans vs eight loans in the prior quarter with total loan commitments of $805.3M, up 6.7% from $755.0M in Q2.

Q3 average loan size (by commitment) is $134.2M, up 42.2% from $94.4M in Q2 and weighted average interest rate of LIBOR + 2.89% fell from LIBOR + 3.64%.

Previously: TPG RE Finance Trust EPS beats by $0.01 (Oct. 28)