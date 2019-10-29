California regulator to investigate utilities' mass power outages

California's Public Utilities Commission says it will open a formal probe of whether utility companies violated rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks.

The PUC announcement does not single out any utilities by name, but most of the "public safety power shutoffs" under scrutiny were implemented by PG&E (PCG +15.8% ).

The regulator says its inquiry will examine utility compliance with agency regulations as well as "any resulting violations" and potential penalties.

The widespread precautionary blackouts have been criticized by Gov. Newsom and state regulators as being too widespread and disruptive, as well as poorly managed and communicated.