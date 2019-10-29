ExlService narrowed revenue outlook and increased earnings guidance for FY2019

ExlService (EXLS +2.2% ) reports revenue growth of 9.3% in Q3 on a constant currency basis.

Segment revenue: Insurance: $77.7M (+20.8%); Healthcare: $24M (+17.6%); Travel, Transportation & Logistics: $17M (-1.7%); Finance & Accounting: $26.5M (+8.2%); All other: $17.4M (-20.5%); Analytics: $88.8M (+7.4%).

Gross margin rate slipped 80 bps to 33.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 20 bps to 14.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin flat at 17.3%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $980M to $990M (+12% to +13% on a constant currency basis) vs.previous guidance of $976M to $996M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $2.95 to $3.05 vs. prior range of $2.86 to $2.98.

