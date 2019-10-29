North Carolina judge rejects Duke Energy's appeal in coal ash cleanup

Duke Energy (DUK -0.7% ) suffers a setback in its fight against a multi-billion dollar of North Carolina coal ash ponds, as an administrative law judge rules the state's Department of Environmental Quality provided adequate notice to the company before the cleanup order.

The judge rejected DUK's argument that the regulator deprived the company of a meaningful opportunity to be heard before ordering it to excavate nine of its biggest coal ash basins.

DUK says the ruling is "disappointing" and it will continue to work "within the rules as set forth under state law as we consider our next steps."