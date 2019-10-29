Industrial Logistics -1.9% as Q3 FFO misses, expenses jump

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) slides 1.9% after Q3 normalized FFO per share of 44 cents misses the consensus estimate of 45 cents.

Compares with 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-property cash basis net operating income rises 2.4% Y/Y.

Q3 rental income of $61.0M, up 51% from $40.4M a year earlier.

Q3 total expenses of $35.5M increased 94% from $18.3M a year ago.

Q3 net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 7.8% at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. 7.6% at June 30, 2019.

Previously: Industrial Logistics Properties FFO misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)