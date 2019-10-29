Boeing CEO apologizes, declines to say if he'll resign

"We are sorry, deeply and truly sorry," Boeing (BA +0.8% ) CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells families of those killed in the 737 MAX crashes in his opening statement before the Senate Commerce Committee.

Muilenburg walked the committee through software upgrades to limit the authority of the MCAS stall-prevention system that has been linked to both crashes, as well as changes to improve safety oversight and transparency inside the company.

The committee chairman questioned the CEO over Boeing's delay in releasing internal messages in which a former test pilot described erratic behavior of a simulator version of the same software now linked to the crashes, saying the messages revealed a "disturbing level of casualness and flippancy."

Family members, holding photos of crash victims, were seated just three rows behind Muilenburg during the testimony.

Asked before the hearing if he would resign, Muilenburg said it was "not where my focus is" and declined to say if he or the board were considering his resignation after the MAX returns to service.