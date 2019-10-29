More on Crestwood Equity Partners Q3 earnings

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP +1.7% ) says that year to date earnings exceeded expectations

Reports Q3 net income of $33.6M, a turnaround from net loss of $5.2M last year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% Y/Y to $140.9M, and margin improved ~620bps to 17.1%

Distributable cash flow reached $82.5M, with coverage ratio of ~1.9x

The company ended the quarter with ~$2.3B in total debt and a 4.2x leverage ratio;

Crestwood has substantial liquidity available under its $1.25B revolver with $497.6M drawn.

Forecasts net income in the range of $315M - $330M, adjusted between $520M - $535M

